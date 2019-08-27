Iran Foreign Minister Zarif looks forward to Japan talks

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media during a Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks forward to discussions with his Japanese counterpart, as both countries have special interests in the security of the energy market and stability in the Gulf, he said on Tuesday.

Zarif made the comment in Yokohama, outside of Tokyo, ahead of a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

Japan has historically had friendly ties with Iran. It is also Washington’s closest ally. Tension between Tehran and Washington have risen since U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last year quit an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and began to ratchet up sanctions.