FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel unit found to be falsifying data: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 4 days ago

Kobe Steel unit found to be falsifying data: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel at the group's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Kobe Steel Ltd has been found to be falsifying data, business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday, deepening a data-fabrication crisis at Japan’s third-largest steel maker.

Kobelco Research Institute Inc, which tests products for Kobe Steel and other companies, had shipped materials used for making semiconductors to customers without inspecting them, Nikkei reported.

Spokesmen for the parent and subsidiary confirmed that the unit was under investigation.

Kobe Steel disclosed at the weekend it had falsified data to show that its aluminum and copper products had met customer specifications, sending shock waves through the Japanese manufacturing sector.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.