FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato leaves after announcing new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan “strongly urges” South Korea to follow the World Trade Organization’s rules and swiftly remove duties on stainless steel bars, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

The WTO backed Japan in several claims in a ruling on Monday against South Korea’s 16-year-old anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel bars.