FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media
Sections
Featured
Party enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought' in constitution
China Party Congress 2017
Party enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought' in constitution
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
Cryptocurrencies
Tezos creators to tout project as dispute rages on
What's next for 'The Four' tech behemoths
Breakingviews: Exchange Podcast
What's next for 'The Four' tech behemoths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 3 days ago

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust (DLR.N) and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

The logo of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC1E7B85B0E0

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi expects the centers to help meet growing demand for information storage from customers of California-based Digital Realty and generate sales of around 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen in 2022, the business daily reported, without citing sources.

The two companies could invest an additional 300 billion yen in the medium term, the Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.