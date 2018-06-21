Fire breaks out at Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Osaka plant

TOKYO (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Mitsui Chemicals’ plant in Osaka, western Japan, around 4:40 p.m. (0740 GMT) on Thursday, the Japanese company said.

The fire occurred in a chimney of a utility plant that supplies electricity, water and steam to multiple petrochemical facilities at the firm’s Osaka Works in Takaishi City, the company said in a statement.

The local fire department has been trying to put out the blaze and so far there have been no injuries, a company spokeswoman said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The fire did not directly affect the plant’s 500,000 tonne-per-year naphtha cracker, which has been shut down since June 14 for scheduled maintenance, the spokeswoman said.

She added, however, that it was not clear whether the cracker’s restart may be delayed from its current schedule of late July.

The plant also manufactures products such as olefins, aromatics, ammonia, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, adhesives and unsaturated polyesters, the company’s website showed.