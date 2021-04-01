Mizuho sees no issues affecting profit forecast after FT reports internal probe

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Thursday it didn’t see any issues that may affect its profit forecast, after the Financial Times reported Mizuho conducted an investigation on its possible losses related to Archegos Capital.
“We refrain from making comments on individual deals, but we don’t currently see any issue that may affect our profit forecast,” said a spokeswoman for Mizuho.
Mizuho doesn’t do prime brokerage business globally, she also said.
Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue
