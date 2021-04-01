Mizuho sees no issues affecting profit forecast after FT reports internal probe

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Thursday it didn’t see any issues that may affect its profit forecast, after the Financial Times reported Mizuho conducted an investigation on its possible losses related to Archegos Capital.

“We refrain from making comments on individual deals, but we don’t currently see any issue that may affect our profit forecast,” said a spokeswoman for Mizuho.

Mizuho doesn’t do prime brokerage business globally, she also said.