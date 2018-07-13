Japan vice finance minister for international affairs Asakawa to be reappointed: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa is set to be reappointed in an annual personnel reshuffle at the finance ministry, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The government will also promote Shigeaki Okamoto, currently serving as director-general of the ministry’s budget bureau, to administrative vice minister - the top bureaucrat at the ministry, the source said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to media.