July 13, 2018 / 3:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan vice finance minister for international affairs Asakawa to be reappointed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa is set to be reappointed in an annual personnel reshuffle at the finance ministry, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The government will also promote Shigeaki Okamoto, currently serving as director-general of the ministry’s budget bureau, to administrative vice minister - the top bureaucrat at the ministry, the source said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to media.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

