U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual meet and greet with U.S. Embassy staff at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.

Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.