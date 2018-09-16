FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
September 16, 2018 / 3:02 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Japan's Murakami withdraws from consideration for alternative Nobel award

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese author Haruki Murakami has asked for the withdrawal of his nomination for an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature, postponed this year over a sexual misconduct scandal, saying he wanted to concentrate on his writing.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, laureate of Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award 2016, is seen outside H. C. Andersen's house in Odense, Denmark October 30, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Henning Bagger/via REUTERS/File Photo

One of Japan’s most successful literary exports, Murakami’s Nobel prospects are the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country.

Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to “concentrate on writing, away from media attention”, the organizers of the New Academy Prize in Literature said while announcing his withdrawal on social media site Facebook.

It gave no further details of Murakami’s decision.

The replacement award was set up by a group of Swedish cultural figures after this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish Academy.

The other nominees for the alternative prize are British-born author Neil Gaiman, Guadeloupe-born Maryse Conde and Vietnam-born Kim Thuy.

They have all “expressed enthusiasm for their nomination,” the organizers’ statement added. The winner will be announced in October.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.