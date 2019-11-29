Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dies at 101 - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Japan Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone attends an interview with Reuters reporters in Tokyo, Japan January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Caronna/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone has died at the age of 101, NHK television said on Friday, after a career during which he hobnobbed on the world stage with Ronald Reagan, and battled with bureaucrats at home to enact sweeping reforms.

But while Nakasone, prime minister from 1982 to 1987, boosted Japan’s global profile, he failed to achieve his dream of revising the country’s pacifist, U.S.-drafted constitution to clarify the ambiguous status of the military and bolster its

international role.