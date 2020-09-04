Environment
September 4, 2020 / 2:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.

The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 kilometers north-north west off the coast of Amami Oshima island, and a life jacket and a carcass of cattle were collected in the area, it said.

The coastguard said earlier on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below