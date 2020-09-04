Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.

The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 kilometers north-north west off the coast of Amami Oshima island, and a life jacket and a carcass of cattle were collected in the area, it said.

The coastguard said earlier on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.