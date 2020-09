Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

FILE PHOTO: A Filipino crew member of Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to Typhoon Maysak, waits to depart the life raft during rescue by Japan Coast Guard crew onto the vessel Kaimon at the East China Sea, to the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan, in this still image taken from video September 4, 2020. Courtesy 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters - Japan Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s coastguard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption.

So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while another died after being found unconscious on Friday. Their ship, the Gulf Livestock 1, had sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The search was suspended due to bad weather on Saturday, when Typhoon Haishen was headed towards southwestern Japan.

The ship had been carrying 43 crew members and nearly 6,000 cattle.