Japan, New Zealand discuss importance of trade for world economic recovery, economy minister Nishimura says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Monday discussed the importance of free trade for a world economic recovery with New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker, Nishimura said.

Parker and Nishimura also talked about the importance of expanding the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with countries that can adopt its high-level rules, Nishimura told reporters.