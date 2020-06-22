Japan, New Zealand discuss importance of trade for world economic recovery, economy minister Nishimura says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Monday discussed the importance of free trade for a world economic recovery with New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker, Nishimura said.
Parker and Nishimura also talked about the importance of expanding the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with countries that can adopt its high-level rules, Nishimura told reporters.
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Toby Chopra