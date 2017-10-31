FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo shares jump after company doubles profit forecast
October 31, 2017 / 12:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nintendo shares jump after company doubles profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Nintendo (7974.T) jumped on Tuesday, a day after the Japanese videogames maker almost doubled its full-year operating profit forecast as supply shortages for its new Switch games console began to ease.

FILE PHOTO: A Nintendo Switch game console is displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Sales have exceeded the company’s initial estimate, outstripping those of predecessor Wii U, and leaving suppliers scrambling for parts.

Nintendo shares were up 4.3 percent at 44,720 yen ($395.61) after earlier hitting 45,030 yen, their highest since Oct. 25.

($1 = 113.0400 yen)

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite

