Japan court denies injunction against Genkai nuclear plant

TOKYO (Reuters) - A local district court in southwestern Japan on Tuesday denied a request by local residents for an injunction to halt the restart of Kyushu Electric Power Co's Genkai No. 3 and No.4 nuclear reactors, local media said, in a move that supports the utility's plan to restart the plant by next March.

The ruling by the Saga District Court is a relief for Japan's nuclear operators at a time when they face the risk of further delays in firing up mostly idled generators from local residents worried about safety.