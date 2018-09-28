Japan court rejects bid to shut down Shikoku Electric nuclear reactor

TOKYO (Reuters) - A court in Japan on Friday rejected a lawsuit to prevent Shikoku Electric Power Co from restarting its only operable nuclear reactor.

The Oita District Court in western Japan rejected the lawsuit filed by residents of the prefecture, Shikoku Electric said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Hiroshima High Court lifted an injunction handed down in December 2017 that ordered Shikoku not to restart the 890-megawatt No. 3 reactor at its Ikata power station in southern Japan.

The reactor has been shut since October 2017 for scheduled maintenance and will restart following the Hiroshima judgment. Other units at the site are slated for decommissioning.