March 15, 2019 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan court rejects bid to shut Shikoku Electric nuclear reactor: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A high court in western Japan on Friday rejected a lawsuit to shut down Shikoku Electric Power Co’s only operating nuclear reactor, Kyodo News reported.

A branch of the Yamaguchi District Court denied a legal bid by residents to shut the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear plant, Kyodo said.

The 890-megawatt reactor was restarted on Oct. 27 and is currently running at full capacity.

The restart followed a Hiroshima High Court in late September that lifted a 2017 injunction blocking operations at the reactor.

Nuclear remains an unpopular energy option in Japan and the country will reboot only a fraction of the 54 reactors it had before the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford

