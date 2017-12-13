Japanese court rules against Shikoku Electric nuclear restart

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co not to restart one of its reactors, overturning a lower court decision and throwing into turmoil Japan’s protracted return to nuclear power after the Fukushima crisis.

The decision by the High Court in Hiroshima in western Japan has no immediate effect on Shikoku Electric’s operations because the reactor in question has been idled for maintenance but it throws into doubt any restart. Shikoku Electric shares fell more than 10 percent after the ruling.

The court ruling overturns a March decision by Hiroshima District Court to back Shikoku Electric against residents, who want to close down the 890-megawatt No.3 reactor at the power company’s Ikata nuclear station.

Shikoku Electric said the ruling was regrettable and that it would file an objection to the ruling with the high court.

A Shikoku Electric spokesman said the injunction ordered the company not to restart its Ikata No.3 reactor until Sept. 30 next year. The company could face about 3.5 billion yen ($31 million) a month in additional costs, such as for increased use of fossil fuel for power generation, with the delay.

Shikoku had been planning to restart the reactor around Jan. 20 and resume operations from late February, the spokesman said.

The company said it cannot yet estimate any changes to profit forecasts.

The ruling marks a victory for Japan’s anti-nuclear movement, which has won a number of lawsuits seeking to halt or prevent nuclear operations in recent years, only to see them overturned by more conservative higher courts.

While Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is keen to restore a power source that provided about a third of electricity supply before the meltdowns at Fukushima, the public remains deeply skeptical over industry assurances on safety.

Only four reactors are operating out of 42 commercially viable units. All reactors in Japan had to be relicensed after a new regulator was set up after the Fukushima disaster of 2011.