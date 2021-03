FILE PHOTO: A television cameraman films Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai Daini nuclear power plant's reactor building during a media tour where an emergency drill was held at the Tokai Daini nuclear power plant in Tokai village, Ibaraki prefecture, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Tokyo April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Mito District Court ruled on Thursday that Japan Atomic Power Co should not be allowed to resume operations at its Tokai Daini nuclear power plant, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Operation of the plant in Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, has been suspended since a major earthquake in March 2011, NHK said.