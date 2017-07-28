FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 days
Japan PM Abe apologizes to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 28, 2017 / 7:06 PM / in 18 days

Japan PM Abe apologizes to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows as he speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologized to the nation over the resignation of Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida would take additional charge of the defense portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a plunge in public support for Abe.

(Story corrects first name in paragraph 2 to Fumio, not Fumiko.)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.