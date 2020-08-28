UK PM Johnson says Japan's Abe achieved great things

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain August 26, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday praised the record of Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation earlier because of poor health.

“@AbeShinzo has achieved great things as PM of Japan - for his country and the world,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“Under his stewardship the UK-Japan relationship has gone from strength to strength in trade, defence and our cultural links. Thank you for all your years of service and I wish you good health.”