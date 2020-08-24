Japan PM Abe receiving follow-up examination, government spokesman says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was receiving a follow-up medical examination on Monday after his visit to hospital last week, the government’s top spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not comment on the nature of the exam during a regular briefing, only adding that Abe wants to come back to work after the visit.

Abe arrived a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning amid growing concern about his ability to continue as premier given health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.