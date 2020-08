Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enters his official residence after local media reported he is set to announce his resignation in Tokyo, Japan August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday his health started declining around the middle of last month and he did not want it to impact on important policy decisions.

Abe made the comment as he announced his intention to step down as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and therefore premier.