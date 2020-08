A news conference of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is broadcasted in Tokyo, Japan, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would not comment on his potential successors, but said the next premier should continue to work on fighting the coronavirus.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, made the comment at a news briefing where he announced he was stepping down from his post for health reasons.