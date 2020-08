Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective face mask arrives at his official residence, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced new measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, including boosting testing capability to 200,000 tests per day and aiming to secure enough vaccines for all citizens by mid-2021.

Abe also said that Japan will allow foreigners with residence status to enter the country from the start of next month.