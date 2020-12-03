Ex-Japan PM Abe asked by Tokyo prosecutors to appear for voluntary questioning: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have asked former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to appear for voluntary questioning about the dinner parties his political group held for supporters, Kyodo News and other local media reported on Thursday.
Prosecutors have decided to build a case against Abe’s secretary for allegedly not reporting part of the costs of the parties, Kyodo said, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar
