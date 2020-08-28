Japan's Abe says health should hold up until successor chosen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes his health will hold up until a successor is chosen, he said on Friday, after announcing his intention to step down as premier.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier, said the decision to step down was his alone. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to elect a new leader, and therefore prime minister, although the process could take weeks.