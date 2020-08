FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov smiles before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin regrets that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to step down, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, describing the working relations between Abe and President Vladimir Putin as ‘brilliant’.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier, announced earlier on Friday his intention to step down and said the decision was his alone.