FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures during a news conference where he announces an extension of the nation's state of emergency, as Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary, stands next to him, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - It is too early to talk about the next political era after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe because his term runs until next year, a top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid worries about Abe’s ability to continue as premier after two hospital visits.

“It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe’ as he still has over a year left in his term,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.