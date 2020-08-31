World News
August 31, 2020 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump told Abe he was Japan's greatest prime minister, White House says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called Shinzo Abe the greatest prime minister in Japanese history during a call between the two leaders, a White House spokesman said, days after the Japanese premier said he was stepping down for health reasons.

The two men spoke at length, and Trump told Abe he had done a “fantastic job” and that the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

“The President called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history,” Deere said.

