TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told U.S. President Donald Trump that a strengthening of the two nations’ alliance will remain in place even after Abe’s departure, a Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.

In a phone call lasting about 30 minutes, Abe explained his decision on Friday to resign as prime minister, the government said.