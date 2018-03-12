FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Japan PM Abe apologizes over ministry land-sale document alterations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized on Monday after the finance ministry acknowledged it had altered documents related to a suspected cronyism scandal, adding that he felt responsibility.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

References to Abe, his wife and Finance Minister Taro Aso had been removed from the documents related to a land sale, according to copies seen by Reuters on Monday.

Abe told reporters he wanted Finance Minister Taro Aso to fulfill his responsibility by clarifying the facts of the alterations.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel

