TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he was “not considering at all” calling a general election now, while pledging to do the utmost to clarify facts over scandals including document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after he attends a cherry blossom viewing party at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“What is required now is to discuss policy and carry out what we promised last year,” Abe told the lower house of parliament.