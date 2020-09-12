Japan's outgoing Prime Minister visits Tokyo hospital again -local media

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows his head as he says he is stepping down during a news conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 28, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported.

The visit was related to treatment for his ulcerative colitis and was not due to another illness, Kyodo news agency said, citing a source at the Prime Minister’s Office.

A member of the Prime Minister’s Office press team said the team was not aware of Abe’s hospital visit.

Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.

(This story corrects spelling of news agency in paragraph 2.)