March 12, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Japan Aso: No intention to resign as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday he had no intention to resign over revelations that documents related to a state land sale were altered.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“It’s extremely regrettable and I apologise for this,” Aso told reporters, when asked whether he felt responsible as head of the ministry involved in the alterations.

He said the alterations were conducted by bureaucrats at the finance ministry’s division in charge of state land sales.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Stephen Coates

