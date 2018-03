TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will not go to the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in Buenos Aires next week but instead attend a parliamentary debate on Monday on the altering of land sale documents in a suspected favoritism scandal, a ruling party source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo