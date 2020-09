Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said on Thursday he expected the Bank of Japan to continue taking measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other necessary policy steps.

The comment from the new chief cabinet secretary comes a day after Yoshihide Suga took over as prime minister, pledging to contain COVID-19 and push reforms.