FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at the Foreign Office in London, Britain September 15, 2020. Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British leader Boris Johnson congratulated Japan’s Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as prime minister on Wednesday.

“I hope your appointment and the historic Free Trade Agreement we secured last week take the already rock solid relationship between our countries to new heights,” Johnson said on Twitter.