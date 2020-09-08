Japan's Suga says coronavirus a top priority, to stay on Abe policy course

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks as he officially kicks off his campaign rally for ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election in Tokyo, Japan September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, a frontrunner to be the next prime minister, said on Tuesday he would expand testing capacity to fight the coronavirus pandemic and push for wide coverage of vaccines.

Delivering a candidacy speech for the premier’s role, Suga said virus policies would be his top priority and he would stick to the “Abenomics” economic policy set out by outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe.