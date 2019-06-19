World News
June 19, 2019 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's PM Abe says not thinking of dissolving lower house for election

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence after an earthquake, in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament’s lower house for a snap general election.

He was speaking in parliament in reply to an opposition question. Speculation has swirled that Abe may call a poll for the lower house of parliament to coincide with an election for the upper house that must be held this summer.

Asked what would happen if the opposition submitted a censure motion in the upper house, or a no-confidence motion in the lower chamber, Abe said: “I’m leaving everything to parliament and it is impossible to predict.”

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert Birsel

