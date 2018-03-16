FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Japan finance ministry's Kihara to replace finance minister Aso at G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Vice Finance Minister Minoru Kihara will attend the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting next week in Buenos Aires, the ministry said on Friday, in place of Finance Minister Taro Aso who is under fire over a suspected cronyism scandal.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

A ruling party source told Reuters the previous day that Aso would skip the G20 gathering to address parliament on Monday about the scandal, which involves the controversial sale of public land to a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife.

Reporting by Tayaka Yamaguchi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kim Coghill

