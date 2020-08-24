Japan PM Abe arrives at hospital - Reuters witness

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2020. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS - RC2NBH97TZ4L/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, a Reuters witness said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier that Abe would visit the hospital to receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health.