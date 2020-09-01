Japan LDP's Ishiba says he'll run in party leadership race

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker and former Defence Minister of Japan, speaks during a news conference on his participation to the LDP leadership election to choose successor of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday announced he will be running for the leadership of Japan’s ruling party and said he regretted that ordinary party members will be unable to vote.

Ishiba is a favourite to lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in opinion polls, but the slimmed-down version of the election that officials have announced is widely expected to work against him.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on Friday due to the worsening of a chronic health condition. Other contenders in the race are chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, seen as the favourite, and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.