Japan health minister Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary: Nippon TV

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s presumptive next premier, Yoshihide Suga, is lining up Health Minister Katsunobu Kato to replace him as chief cabinet secretary when he announces the new cabinet line-up on Wednesday, broadcaster Nippon TV reported.

Kato has previously served as deputy chief cabinet secretary under Suga. Another former deputy, Koichi Hagiuda, is also being considered for the post, Nippon TV said.