Japan health minister Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary: Nippon TV

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s presumptive next premier, Yoshihide Suga, is lining up Health Minister Katsunobu Kato to replace him as chief cabinet secretary when he announces the new cabinet line-up on Wednesday, broadcaster Nippon TV reported.

Kato has previously served as deputy chief cabinet secretary under Suga. Another former deputy, Koichi Hagiuda, is also being considered for the post, Nippon TV said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim

