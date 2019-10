Japan's Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai is likely to resign following a media report of election irregularities by his wife, who is a ruling party lawmaker, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had appointed Kawai as justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle last month.

Related Coverage Japan Justice Minister Kawai resigns, second minister to quit in a week