Tokyo prosecutors: ex-justice minister, wife gave 1.7 million yen to buy votes

FILE PHOTO: Japan's upper house lawmaker Anri Kawai, the wife of former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, is surrounded by reporters after an upper house plenary session in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2020, in this picture taken by Kyodo on June 17, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday that ex-Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, upper house lawmaker Anri, gave a total of 1.7 million yen to five people last year to help get her elected.

Both Kawais were arrested earlier on Thursday, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling support.

(This story corrects headline to say 1.7 million yen, not 1.7 billion yen.)