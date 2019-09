FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with his party's lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, at the party lawmakers' meeting after the dissolution of the lower house was announced at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The popular son of former Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi will be named environment minister when incumbent Shinzo Abe reshuffles his cabinet on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 38, who first won election to parliament’s lower house in 2009, regularly tops opinion polls as the most suitable successor to Abe.