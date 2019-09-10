Ex-Japan PM Koizumi's son to be picked for Abe cabinet post

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with his party's lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, at the party lawmakers' meeting after the dissolution of the lower house was announced at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The popular son of former Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi will be given a cabinet post when incumbent Shinzo Abe reshuffles his cabinet on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 38, grabbed headlines last month with news that he would marry soon and become a father. He announced before TV cameras that he would wed Christel Takigawa, a French-Japanese television personality known as the face of Tokyo’s successful bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Koizumi, who first won election to parliament’s lower house in 2009, regularly tops opinion polls as the most suitable successor to Abe. NHK did not say which portfolio Koizumi, popularly referred to as Shinjiro to distinguish him from his father, would receive.