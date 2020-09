FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Defence Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday he is still undecided on whether to run as a candidate in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as leader.

“I am consulting with friends on what to do,” Kono said at a regular press briefing. He did not to say when he intended to make a decision.