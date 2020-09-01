Japan LDP execs agree on simplified format to pick next PM: Nikai

FILE PHOTO: Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 31 August 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Executives of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday to hold its leadership race in a slimmed-down format to choose the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said.

A formal decision will be made at the party’s general council gathering later in the day, he added.

“We must elect a new leader as soon as possible to avoid creating a political vacuum,” Nikai told reporters. “There was no objection to my view at the meeting.”